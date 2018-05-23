Why government punishing commoners with hiked fuel prices, asks Jitan Ram Manjhi
Condemning the recent fuel price hikes, former chief minister of Bihar, Jitan Ram Manjhi has asked what the government is punishing the citizens for? He stated that the prices in the neighbouring nations are under control but in India, the rates are going terribly high. He stressed on the fact that the union and the state governments should increase the subsidy on petroleum, which will naturally result in lowering of prices.