Why don't they bring ordinance on Ram temple, I challenge them: Asaduddin Owaisi

All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) chief Asaduddin Owaisi commented on the latest decision of the Supreme Court over the new hearing date of the Ram Mandir-Babri Masjid case on Monday. Owaisi said, "Why don't they bring it (ordinance on Ram temple)? Let them do it. Every time they are threatening that they will bring an ordinance. Every Tom, Dick and Harry of BJP, RSS, VHP says this. Do it. You are in power. I challenge you to do it. Let us see."