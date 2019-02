Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan on Tuesday asked India to introspect as to why Kashmiris are ready to go to any extreme and why they have no fear of death. Khan made these comments while televised breifing over deadly Pulwama attack that killed more than 40 CRPF personnal. The attacker was identifed as Adil Ahamd Dar from Pulwama Kashmir who also died in the suicide attack.