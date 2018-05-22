Sufism on the brink of extinction in Kashmir.

Sufism is deeply ingrained in the culture of Kashmir, yet very few people practice it. Sufis believe in oneness with God and the purity of souls, which is why they have a special place in the hearts and minds of Kashmiris. The people of Kashmir respect their belief system and pay homage at their shrines. Then why does this family practice Sufism in secrecy?

Located in a village of Kashmir, a house with a shrine of their own is celebrating the death anniversary of a Sufi saint. A group of musicians are singing songs in Kashmiri that take verses from poets like Amir Khusro, celebrating the saint’s life of devotion. When I enter the room, the feeling of spirituality is almost palpable. I instantly connect with the room’s energy and find a spot to sit, trying not to disturb the people. But I’m chided by the woman of the house for not covering my head. In Islam, especially in Sufism, a woman must cover her head at all times. I instantly put on the hood of my jacket but that’s not good enough. She instructs one of the girls to get me a ‘dupatta’ to cover my head properly, along with a part of my face. I concur.

Music and a palpable spiritual energy fill the room.

The woman has an angelic face and the discipline of someone hardened over time. I ask about the goings-on in front of us. Just then a woman in the group starts convulsing uncontrollably. A few women rush to cover her up. Seeing me confused, she explains that the woman is in ecstasy. She’s being covered because they are known to tear their clothes in a trance.

Her eyes sparkle as she tells me about her father-in-law, the Sufi saint whose death anniversary I was attending. They are a small family of Sufis, the few remaining in Kashmir who still practice the religion for its teachings and not just its art forms. Together with her husband, the saint’s son, they are trying to keep the teachings alive and preach a more humane way of life, rather than complete submission to the religion. This has created a divide between them and the rest of the people in the village, and I could see a hint of fear and sadness in her eyes as she tells me they need to practice in secret because Sufi philosophy is slightly different from Islam and looked down by most Kashmiris. They are happy to attend Sufi gatherings for the music, but don’t want to follow its real teachings. Sufis don’t mind breaking bread with a Hindu, nor do they mind eating someone’s leftovers. They treat all humans alike and accept people of different religions with as much respect as they do fellow Sufis.

Story Continues