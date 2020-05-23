Why Does Pakistan Not Crack Down On Its Own Religious Extremists?

This week, a rather affable looking man was indicted by a Federal Grand Jury for attempting to join the Islamic State. Muhammad Masood, a licensed doctor who got his medical degree from Rawalpindi, worked in various posts in Pakistan, till he was accepted as a trainee in the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota in 2018. As it happens, he didn’t stay long. He left the job in March this year, as he readied himself to join the Islamic State (ISIS) in Syria.

Reports of the investigations show his hatred of the country that had given him an opportunity, and his wish to carry out lone wolf attacks in the US itself.

The report didn’t get much traction in the media. For one, COVID-19 dominates news stories. More importantly, arrests of Pakistanis are no longer ‘news’. Pakistanis, or those of Pakistani origin, have long been part of terror plots the world over for anyone to be surprised about it. While a great many countries have had their nationals recruited into the ISIS, no other single country can claim such a global presence in terror plots everywhere and of such diversity.

Also Read: Pakistan Ramps Up ‘War’ in J&K: What Should India’s Next Steps Be?

US & UK’s Trysts With Pakistani Attackers

Take a look. The US has arrested several Pakistanis, including one five months ago, for planning a 'lone wolf' attack in New York. Earlier was the San Bernardino attack described as the 'most lethal attack since 9/11', by a Pakistani couple, who pledged allegiance to the ISIS. Shift to the UK, where in November 2019, Usman Khan of Pakistani origin, was arrested after stabbing 5 in the London Bridge attack that shocked Britain. Khan had spent time in Pakistan with his mother, and had plans to set up a terrorist camp on a plot he owned in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir.

He was earlier arrested together with seven others of the same origin for an organised attempt to stoke terrorism in the UK.

Another eleven Pakistani nationals were reported arrested in 2009, and another one in 2010. Don’t forget the terrible metro bombings of 2005, again linked solidly to Pakistan. Italy broke up a terrorist cell of Pakistanis that was planning to attack the Vatican as part of a 'big jihad' , while a more recent case involved money laundering operations that included funds for the Uri attack in 2016.

Also Read: Pakistan Crops ‘Terrorist’ List: Will FATF Buy Into the ‘Story’?

The Global Pakistan Terror Connection

Spain arrested some 24 Pakistanis till 2008 after the Barcelona bombing plot, and continued arrests in 2016 and 2017, with further detentions for human and narcotics trafficking in 2019. Norway arrested a Pakistani-origin man and his son for joining the ISIS in 2016.

In January 2020 an ISIS wife from a Norwegian Pakistani family, was arrested when she returned from Syria. Germany had a dramatic arrest of a Pakistani-origin terror financier in 2008, and a horrific truck attack on Christmas shoppers by a Pakistani asylum seeker in 2016. Even Islamic nations haven’t been exempt.

Saudi Arabia arrested 69 Pakistanis for involvement in terror, including a 19-year-old woman. Riyadh then deported some 40,000 Pakistanis due to fears of terror involvement. The list is endless, but the above should be indicative of the widespread terrorist activity by Pakistanis in countries that have accepted them.

Why Isn’t Islamabad Taking Action Against Its Own Radicalised People?

It is true that Syrians, Algerians, Yemenis and Chechens have been part of terrorist plots as also at least two Indians. But none can claim to have operated in so many locations across the world.

Respected analysts have pointed out that Pakistanis have often been radicalised in their country of adoption, like the UK.

That is true, but begs the question why Muslims of other ethnic backgrounds have resisted the radicalisers. There is also the fact that the most popular such firebrands responsible for radicalisation was Anjum Chaudhry, himself of Pakistani origin.

Again, India does have a Zakir Naik who has inspired many a violent soul, but New Delhi has been moving heaven and earth to get him. Islamabad doesn’t seem to be much affected by all this activity by its people. Indeed, the world saw the unusual spectacle of a Foreign Minister calling Pakistanis abroad to come out on the streets and protest on the issue of Kashmir. They did, and it was extremely violent. It doesn’t get stranger than that.

Story continues