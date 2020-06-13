Why Does India Get Nonplussed by China?

China invariably leaves India…erm…well…now, I am looking for a neutral word which would fly under the trolls’ radar, and here, I’ve got it!

Nonplussed.

Yes, China simply leaves India nonplussed. We’re never quite sure how to treat our gargantuan neighbour. As a powerful enemy who needs to be poked gingerly, handled with kids’ gloves? Or an inscrutable giant we would like to befriend, but warily, with great trepidation?





It’s this ambiguity in our collective national consciousness that leaves our foot hanging in mid-air. As soon as move one step forward, we keep the second step dangling, unsure whether we should stride forward or roll it back.

Also Read: ‘India-China Conflict Will Be Protracted’: Expert Jayadeva Ranade

‘Creeping Acquisition’ in Ladakh

Before I am booked under the sedition law, let me explain with two recent examples. Take what’s happening on the India-China border. Every piece of evidence points towards a deep Sino thrust into what we consider our territory, especially in Ladakh. Unlike previous years, this is not a local skirmish between excitable patrols whose paths just happened to cross. There appears to be a calm, sinister pre-meditation about China’s provocation. There is mounting chatter—much of it credible—that while the action is being ratcheted down, the withdrawal is strategically “short of complete”, ie it’s not “back to the earlier base”.

In simple language, and borrowing from stock market terminology, there seems to be an unmistakable element of “creeping acquisition” here. Rumour and hearsay are claiming anywhere between 35 to 60 square kilometers of Indian territory which is currently under the Chinese jackboot. But what has been India’s response? A rather unedifying “no, we can’t share any specific details about what’s happening in Galwan Valley, but hey, we don’t want no trouble with the Chinese, so please don’t quiz us hard, pleeease!”

It’s what you would call…erm…well…right, a nonplussed response.

Also Read: China’s High-Security Compound at Gwadar: Should India Worry?

Ban Chinese Foreign Direct Investment (FDI)!

Even more unedifying is the clumsy manner in which we’ve tried to clamp down on Chinese investments. When the valuation of India’s largest mortgage lender HDFC was plumbing an unrealistic, panicky Covid-bottom in March, the Chinese central bank raised its stake in the blue-chip, via our stock exchanges, to a fraction over 1%. Read that again. It was just one percent. It was a portfolio purchase on a freely traded, open market. But we were, well, nonplussed.

In a terrified, knee-jerk response, we decreed that “every investment coming from any country that shares a border with us will be removed from the automatic route. It shall be screened on a case-by-case basis before it is permitted”.

The target was clear – we needed to stanch the free flow of Chinese capital which could “overwhelm” us by acquiring our assets dirt cheap. The intention was noble – in the middle of such a severe crisis, with impaired asset values, we should protect our “expensive family silver and china (oops)” from predators. But since we were also wary about poking China in the eye, we thought up this ingenious category of “border states”, along with the inconsequential Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and what not.

Also Read: Indo-China Row Signals Breakdown of Confidence-Building Measures

No-Man’s Land of Inaction

So far so good. But then we were struck by our infamous “second step suspended in mid-air” disease. We had “boldly” (recklessly?) taken the first step without thinking through downstream implications. So now we needed to follow through with the critical second step by defining what exactly, ie which Chinese investments, would be put in fetters. But since the Chinese rolled their eyes in anger, we got, well, nonplussed. We froze.

So today we are trapped in no-man’s land. Every renminbi from China is stuck. It doesn’t matter whether a Chinese investor owns two percent or 80 percent, or whether he is a direct owner or a beneficial one who is two layers above the investment vehicle – everything has slammed shut. Why? Because India has yet to define what constitutes a “Chinese investment”. Worse, while the original objective (and I daresay a fair one) was to control predatory acquisitions, which invariably should have meant a “change of control in favour of the Chinese buyer”, today even the tiniest, most innocent portfolio investment is jammed. And the parody does not end here.

Story continues