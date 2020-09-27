Why Did Akali Dal Finally Dump BJP? It’s Not Just About Farm Bills

What was called a Nahu Maas Da Rishta - the relationship between nail and flesh - has finally come to an end, with the Shiromani Akali Dal ending its 24-year-old association with the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

There are several layers to this decision. This article will try and bring out each of these layers and try to answer the following questions:

What led to Akali Dal finally deciding to quit the NDA?

Why didn’t this happen earlier?

What are Sukhbir Badal’s calculations?

What lies ahead for SAD and for Punjab politics?

But before we look at these questions, here’s what SAD president Sukhbir Badal said while announcing his party’s decision. It is important to note that Badal mentioned not just the farm Bills but also “insensitivity to Punjabi and Sikh issues”.

What Led to Akali Dal’s Withdrawal?

The problems between the BJP and the Akali Dal began much before the farm Bills. The alliance faced several pinpricks in the past few years - from the BJP’s decision not to spare any seats for the Akalis in the Delhi Assembly polls, to the Akalis’ criticism of the Citizenship Amendment Act, Devendra Fadnavis government’s alleged interference in Huzur Sahib Nanded and BJP’s tacit support for Akali Dal rebels, to name a few.

Another factor was that no one was listening to the Akalis in the BJP, especially after the death of Arun Jaitley and Narendra Modi’s huge victory in the 2019 elections that significantly reduced the bargaining power of allies.

However, these were reasonably small issues and not sufficient grounds for ending a 24-year-old alliance. The core issue was something else, a bigger trend whose magnitude the Badals hadn’t realised until recently.

Feedback from the ground showed Akalis that PM Modi and BJP are hugely unpopular among Sikhs

A source in the Akali Dal revealed that the party recently carried out a survey to get feedback from the ground. The source said that two things became extremely clear to the party:

The BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi are highly disliked among Panthic Sikhs, who form the Akali Dal’s core support base.

Urban Hindu voters prefer Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh of the Congress over Sukhbir Badal at the state level, despite the SAD’s alliance with the BJP.

This basically meant that that the Akalis had nothing to gain by preserving its alliance with the BJP and stood to lose its core support base completely.

Sukhbir Badal and Harsimrat Kaur protested in a tractor during the 25 September Bharat Bandh

There’s an ideological element to this as well. The Akali Dal is unlike any other regional or family-centered party. The undivided Shiromani Akali Dal was envisaged as the political voice of the entire Sikh Panth.

The Akali Dal is unlike any other regional party. It was originally envisaged as the political voice of the entire Sikh Panth

