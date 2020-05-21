Here’s Why Cyclone Amphan Can’t Be Declared a ‘National Disaster’

From Left parties to Tollywood actors to JNU student leaders, many appealed to PM Narendra Modi to declare Cyclone Amphan a ‘national disaster’, which killed at least 72 people in West Bengal alone.

The Central Govt must declare this as a National Disaster, and release funds for the rehabilitation of the destroyed lives and livelihoods. The devastation caused by the #AmphanCyclone is massive in South Bengal. https://t.co/5GpODXshPb — Umar Khalid (@UmarKhalidJNU) May 20, 2020

Lives Devastated! Houses Destroyed!



Suffering all around!



Declare Amphan As National Disaster!



Lets Stand United With People From West Bengal and Odisha!



AISA Appeals Everyone to Come Forward to fight the double tragedy of COVID-19 & Amphan and Stand with Bengal & Odisha! pic.twitter.com/S81dpfVFx7















— N Sai Balaji (@nsaibalaji) May 21, 2020

What kind of sick, inhumane politics is it, that people have to plead with their central government to declare a national disaster a national disaster? KOLKATA INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT right now. Why is the national media still silent? #AmphanCyclone #kolkataairport #bengal pic.twitter.com/7XOWfNNGc9 — Swastika Mukherjee (@swastika24) May 21, 2020

The cyclone left behind a trail of destruction in Kolkata, Hooghly, North and South 24 Parganas districts. As per reports, over 5,000 houses were destroyed in North 24 Parganas alone, while many trees lay uprooted and infrastructure damaged in Kolkata.

But the Central government cannot declare Cyclone Amphan a ‘national disaster’, simply because there is no legal provision for defining a national disaster.

No Definition For ‘National Disaster’

The Disaster Management Act of 2005, which guides India’s disaster planning does not have any provision for notifying any disaster as a ‘national calamity’ or a ‘national disaster’. In fact, the Act does not have clear demarcations for national, state or local level disasters. The Act only defines a disaster as:

“A catastrophe, mishap, calamity or grave occurrence in any area, arising from natural or man made causes, or by accident or negligence which results in substantial loss of life or human suffering or damage to, and destruction of property, or damage to, or degradation of environment, and is of such nature or magnitude, as to be beyond the coping capacity of the community of the affected area.”

A car parked along a road damaged by an uprooted tree, after super cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata.

How to Classify Natural Disasters?

The National Disaster Management Plan 2016, published by the National Disaster Management Authority, categorises disasters into three levels – L1, L2 and L3 – based on “the vulnerability of disaster-affected area, and the capacity of the authorities to deal with the situation.”

Although these categories find no mention in DM Act 2005, the NDMP specifically outlines the scope of each of these categories:

Level-L1: The level of disaster that can be managed within the capabilities and resources at the district level. However, the state authorities will remain in readiness to provide assistance if needed.

