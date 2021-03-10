Why Congress is the new Muslim League

In the years leading to Independence, the Congress fought (atleast in public perception) the wily machinations of the Muslim League to divide the country on the basis of religion. Ironically, today the Congress under Rahul Gandhi desperately needs the mini Muslim Leagues mushrooming across the country to prolong its own survival.

Let's start with Assam.

In Assam, the Congress party's ally is Badruddin Ajmal's All India United Democratic Front(AIUDF). This party thrives on the votes of illegal Bangladeshi Muslims by 'managing' their settlement in the country. No wonder then that Badruddin Ajmal, the founder of the party thrives on fear mongering and divisive politics. On 22 January 2021, at a rally in Dhubri, Ajmal claimed the BJP had a list of 3500 mosques it would destroy if returned to power at the Centre and that "they will not let women go out wearing 'burqa', not allow men grow a beard, wear a skullcap or even offer azaan at mosques. This absurd falsehood, is just one of those provocations that made it to the national media. Badruddin and his party, like the Owaisi brothers in Hyderabad, fantasize a future where India would have a Muslim majority. This became apparent when Badruddin vehemently opposed the Population Control Bill of the Assam government and in fact, exhorted Muslims to produce more and more children.

With an alliance partner like the AIUDF, the Congress has now played into the hands of the ideological descendants of the Muslims League, a party whose chosen agenda is to tamper with India's religious demography.

Let's come to Bengal. The Congress party's ally here is a toxic outfit called the Indian Secular Front (ISF). In one of the videos from last year, the founder of the outfit, Muslim cleric, Abbass Siddiqui, can be heard saying : "Allah Amar Bharat borshe emon kathin ekta virus dig, ei bharat borshe jano, 10-20-50 koti log more jaye (I pray to Allah that he sends such a deadlly virus in India which kills up to 50 crore people)". Interestingly, radical forces like ISF have been nurtured all along by Mamata Banerjee. In fact, Abbass Siddiqui's uncle is known for his proximity to the TMC. It was only when the nephew could not strike a favourable bargain with the TMC, that he struck a deal with the despo Congress on the rebound. That the Congress was quick to grab TMC's leftover, even at the cost of opposition from senior leaders like Anand Sharma, just shows how rudderless the Congress is, right now.

Now, lets talk about Kerala. Rahul Gandhi, being the absentee MP of Amethi, knew that his chances of winning the seat were bleak. He could have taken political refuge in any other seat, but he instead chose Wayanad, which apart from being Muslim dominated, has many active sections carrying forward a pan-Islamic agenda against the secular notions of India.

Veteran journalist, and now India's Information Cimmissioner, Uday Mahurkar, had written this about Rahul Gandhi's choice of Wayanad : "Apart from the Muslim League (which is a part of the Congress-led UDF alliance in Kerala) " whose leadership in the 1900s was responsible for the Partition of India and the formation of Pakistan " the Islamic groups supporting Rahul in Wayanad have a frightening air about them when it comes to social harmony and national security. Amongst these groups reportedly are the Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), whose social wing " the People's Front of India (PFI) " has been accused of the worse forms of anti-Hindu and anti-Christian campaigns in its pan-Islamic garb. The organisation has also apparently been accused of links with the Islamic State."

It is no wonder that two years after Gandhi becoming an MP from Wayanad, radicalisation in the area has increased manifold. Last month, in a shocking display of provocative ghetto mentality, the Popular Front of India (PFI) had taken out a march in neighbouring Malappuram where the members of the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) were allegedly depicted by individuals role-playing in handcuffs. No wonder the Congress will never open its mouth on the nefarious activities of PFI or the scourge of Love Jihad.

It needs to be noted here that the Congress party flirting with Islamist elements is an open secret as has been evidenced even in its complicated relationship with SDPI in Karnataka, PFI's political wing.

In all this, one is compelled to revisit Rahul Gandhi's speculated statement to an Urdu daily in July 2018, wherein he is supposed to have asserted that "Congress is a party of Muslims". Though the remarks were later denied by the Congress, Rahul's actions since then have spoken louder than words.

Time has indeed come a full circle for Mahatma Gandhi's Congress. From a party that fought the malafide designs of the Muslim League, the Gandhis have decimated the party to a level where it has to bank upon the ideological descendants of Muslim League for its survival. No wonder Mahatma Gandhi wanted the Congress dissolved after Independence.

Tuhin Sinha is an author and BJP spokesperson

