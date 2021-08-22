'This is Why CAA Was Necessary': Hardeep Puri on Evacuations From Afghanistan

The Quint
·1-min read

"Recent developments in our volatile neighbourhood & the way Sikhs & Hindus are going through a harrowing time are precisely why it was necessary to enact the Citizenship Amendment Act,(sic)" Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted on Sunday, 22 August.

He is India's Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs along with Minister for Petroleum and Natural Gas.

Also Read: 'Taliban Terror Begins; Afghanistan on the Brink of Civil War': Afghan Journo

Indian Airforce's special flight reached Hindon airbase in UP's Ghaziabad on Sunday. The flight carried 168 passengers, including former Afghanistan parliamentarians. 107 of them were indians.

MEA's official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi posted a video of the evacuation where the evacuees can be seen chanting 'Bharat Mata ki Jai' inside the aircraft.

. Read more on Hot News by The Quint.'This is Why CAA Was Necessary': Hardeep Puri on Evacuations From Afghanistan'Everything is Finished': Afghan Sikh MP Breaks Down After Reaching India . Read more on Hot News by The Quint.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest stories

  • 3 narcotic smugglers held on Indo-Nepal border

    Bahraich (UP), Aug 20 (PTI) Three narcotic smugglers were arrested on the India-Nepal border in Rupaideha town of Uttar Pradesh with smack worth about Rs 2.41 crore in the international market, police said on Friday.

  • Child marriage stopped

    Coimbatore, Aug 20 (PTI): The Social Welfare Department on Friday stopped a child marriage near Pollachi in the district. According to official sources, the marriage of a 14-year-old girl to her relative was to be solemnised at Thippampatti village near Pollachi. On information, the sources said, officials went to the village and stopped the marriage.The officials advised the parents to marry the girl off only after she turns 21 and took their statement in that regard in writing, they said. PTI

  • Partner | Jim Beam Welcome Sessions Ep 3: José González Returns To Michelberger Hotel

    In the third episode of Jim Beam Welcome Session, Swedish singer-songwriter José González finds himself performing his song “Valle Local” all across his favourite spots in the Michelberger Hotel in Berlin’s music heartland, Fried richshain. Housing unique rooms across its lobbies, the hotel is famous for the warm and welcoming environment that draws musicians from all around the world, conjuring an atmosphere that inspires creativity.

  • Rajasthan records 14 Covid cases, no death

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Rajasthan on Friday recorded 14 coronavirus cases, taking the number of infections to 9,53,995, officials said, adding no new death was reported in the last 24 hours.

  • Maha: Stones thrown at BJP leader Somaiya's car

    Washim, Aug 20 (PTI) BJP leader Kirit Somaiya alleged on Friday that supporters of the local Shiv Sena MP threw stones and ink at his car in Washim district of Maharashtra.

  • Rajiv Gandhi's birth anniversary: Mumbai Cong to take care of 1,224 malnourished kids

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) The Mumbai Congress on Friday said it had adopted 1,224 malnourished children in order to provide them nutritious food, the move coming on the 77th birth anniversary of former prime minister Rajiv Gandhi.

  • Delhi Police Special Cell arrests sharpshooter of a gang

    New Delhi [India], August 20 (ANI): The Delhi Police Special Cell has arrested a sharpshooter who is a member of the Rohit Chaudhary gang.

  • Five killed, 30 injured in bomb blast in Pakistan's Punjab

    Punjab [Pakistan] August 20 (ANI): At least five people lost their lives while 30 were reported injured in a bomb blast that happened on Thursday near a procession of Shia Muslims in Pakistan's eastern Bahawalnagar district, Xinhua reported.

  • Olympic medallist Lovlina gifted new car

    Guwahati, Aug 20 (PTI) Olympic bronze medallist Lovlina Borgohain was presented with a new car by a French automobile company on Friday.

  • Five die as soil collapses during digging of well

    Jaipur, Aug 20 (PTI) Five persons, including a minor girl, were killed when a portion of soil collapsed during digging of a well in Rajasthan’s Jalore district on Friday, police said.

  • 2 ITBP jawans killed by Naxals in Chhattisgarh

    Narayanpur (Chhattisgarh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Two Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) personnel were killed in a Naxal attack near ITBP camp Kademeta in Narayanpur district of Chhattisgarh on Friday.

  • CPI leader praises Gadkari for describing Nehru as ideal leader

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) CPI MP Binoy Viswam has praised Union minister Nitin Gadkari's statement on Jawaharlal Nehru where the BJP leader described the first prime minister of the country as an ideal leader, along with former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee.

  • Rs 11-Crore Bypass-Channel Project Washed Away By Ganga In Varanasi?

    Despite the concerns of river scientists and environmentalists, a 5.3 km long, 45-metre-wide and 6-metre-deep bypass channel came up along the Ganga in Varanasi. The Rs 11-crore project was expected to ease pressure on the ghats. Environmentalists pointed out that a bypass channel in the sand deposition area is not sustainable. They seem to have been proven right

  • Man gets ten years in jail for sexually assaulting mentally handicapped youth

    Mumbai, Aug 20 (PTI) A special court here on Friday sentenced a 33-year-old man to ten years' imprisonment for sexually assaulting a mentally handicapped teenage boy here.

  • UK Sanctions Seven Russian Intelligence Agents Over Navalny Poisoning

    An updated version of the sanctions list published on the government website included seven new names and the justification for the asset freeze.

  • COVID-19: UP records 26 new cases, 2 deaths

    Lucknow, Aug 20 (PTI) Twenty-six more people tested positive for COVID-19 in Uttar Pradesh, bringing the infection count to 17,09,076 on Friday, while the death toll climbed to 22,791 with two fresh fatalities, a health bulletin issued here said.

  • 159 new COVID-19 cases in J-K, another death

    Srinagar, Aug 20 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir recorded 159 fresh cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday, raising the infection tally to 3,23,951, while one new fatality pushed the death count to 4,401 in the Union Territory, officials said.

  • Over 1.44 lakh Covid vaccines administered in Delhi on Thursday

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) Over 1.44 lakh people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in the national capital on Thursday, according to the Delhi government's vaccination bulletin.

  • Man, associate held for killing colleague in Delhi

    New Delhi, Aug 20 (PTI) A 26-year-old man along with his associate was arrested for allegedly killing his colleague following a verbal spat with him, police said on Friday.

  • Phase 3 of 'Mission Shakti' to commence in Uttar Pradesh tomorrow

    Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): Uttar Pradesh will commence phase three of Mission Shakti on Saturday with the aim of promoting women safety, respect, self-reliance, informed an official statement by the state government.