Why Benedict Cumberbatch did 'The Grinch'

Los Angeles, Nov 8 (IANS) Actor Benedict Cumberbatch says he could not say no to "The Grinch" when he got to know that the makers are planning to explore Grinchs back story.

Illumination and Universal's animated feature is based on Dr. Seuss' beloved holiday classic. The original children's book tells the tale of the titular grouch who plots to ruin Christmas for the residents of his neighbouring village of Who-ville. The film opened in India on Friday. It has been brought to the country by Universal Pictures International India.

Cumberbatch has voiced the iconic character of Grinch.

"It was important to me that we told the story of someone who had a reason for his behaviour, before his conversion. I think everyone gets a vicarious thrill out of how the Grinch behaves, the curmudgeon-liness of the guy," Cumberbatch said in a statement.

"How this sort of over blown, over produced and over magnified elements of festivities around Christmas or Thanksgiving can just be a bit too much. He's funny, and hopefully that is what's going to be memorable about this Grinch. He's very witty and he's self-aware and there is however many sizes too small his heart is, there is a very strong beating heart to this," he added.

The actor was also drawn towards the fact that it was a project by Illumination.

"Their stable is filled to the rafters with fantastic films, and the movies are witty, smart, moving, and there's goodness in them," said Cumberbatch.

"With this film, they had great reverence for the original book, which I did, too. And they're just great to collaborate with."

Actress Rashida Jones, Kenan Thompson, Cameron Seely and Angela Lansbury are amongst the others who have lent their voice to the film.

