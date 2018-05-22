Why Are Sachin Tendulkar And Virat Kohli Not Talking About The Women’s IPL?

Despite squads announced for Women’s IPL T20 match, the gender inequality is evident in BCCI.

I am a big fan of Indian cricket and its history. I promised myself that no matter what, I will always remain loyal to the game and the country. I did. But eventually I figured that there’s something wrong with the game and the country. In a country filled with a bizarre love for the game, no one noticed the gender pay gap between the men and the women’s national cricket team. And nobody noticed the unequal treatment of BCCI towards the women of our Indian national team. Why?

Why should boys have all the fun? Image source: BCCI

This is the richest cricketing body in the world ‘BCCI’ (Board of Control for Cricket in India), the board which helps ICC (International Cricket Council) generate 70% of its annual revenue. The board has the audacity to boast about IPL (Indian Premiere League) being one of the best sporting leagues in the world, and compares itself with FIFA and E-FA (England Football Association), and the league (IPL) with EPL (English Premiere League).

Related: Why The ICC Is The Reason Cricket May Not Be An Olympic Sport

What I can’t fathom is how they compare themselves with someone who doesn’t discriminate between men and women, and pay them equally according to their job profile. People who have been conducting tournaments for women for a very long time, even long before BCCI thought about it.

If Australia can, why can’t we? Image source: abc.net.au

For instance, Australia’s Big Bash and England’s Premiere T20 league already have their own versions of women’s tournaments, despite their low TRPs, which they have been conducting since 2015. Whereas BCCI, the board which is considered the cash cow for ICC is going to conduct the only, one of its kind women’s T20 match between two teams in the year 2018. Please note the time gap of any development that takes place in India! The match will feature 26 players including 10 international stars from Australia and England. The contest will see Indian women’s T20 vice-captain Smriti Mandhana lead IPL Trailblazers to compete against IPL Supernovas, captained by Harmanpreet Kaur. The names of the players – 13 for each the two teams, was announced on Thursday by the BCCI.

Related: DK And The Indian Obsession With ‘Lagaan Moments’

Story Continues