Why Amit Shah & Tushar Mehta ‘Differ’ On Issue Of Migrant Crisis

Having failed India’s migrant workers, the Modi government, is now trying to execute a spin. In a series of TV interviews, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has woven a new narrative around the government’s failure of hastily-crafted orders. In an after-the-event rationalisation, he claims that the initial ban on the movement of migrant workers and government facilitation after 1 May were calibrated, carefully planned moves.

Amit Shah told an interviewer, “We are sensitive to the migrant workers. In the first month of the lockdown, our main concern was that even if the migrant workers face some difficulty, they should be protected from COVID-19, that these people leave gradually. And when they do, all facilities in their home states are in place, the hospitals are in good shape, the quarantine facilities and doctors are ready. So we started their movement from 1 May.”

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta Called Mass Migration of Workers An ‘Unforeseen Development’

Shah’s assertion of an astute plan guiding government policy from the very beginning is completely at odds with the claim of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to the Supreme Court as recently as 31 May 31 – that the mass migration of informal sector workers took the government completely by surprise.

He said it was an “unforeseen development”.

This was the position taken in a Status Report submitted to the Supreme Court signed by Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla. The report describes the diverse resources which had to be pooled by the government to provide food for the unexpectedly large numbers of people on the move. The government mobilised “spare capacities of prison kitchen(s), mid-day meal vendors, IRCTC facilities, etc,” besides coordinating with NGOs and religious organisations. These measures show that the government had not anticipated the scale of migration.

Not one of the 11 empowered groups constituted by the Union government on 29 March to deal with the pandemic had a direct focus on informal sector workers or migrant workers.



The reasons currently advanced by the Home Minister for why the government stalled the initial return of migrant workers, are completely different from those his ministry gave to the Supreme Court.



Home Ministry’s Status Report Expresses ‘Bewilderment’ At the Reverse Migration

The government’s preparations also raise concerns that it had no clue as to how migrant workers and their employers would react to the lockdown announced on 24 March. The Labour Minister was not even included in the Group of Ministers created to deal with the pandemic. It consisted of only the Ministers of Health, Aviation, Shipping, Home and External Affairs.

Not one of the 11 empowered groups constituted by the Union government on 29 March to deal with the pandemic – nine of them headed by secretaries to the government and two by NITI Aayog officials – has a direct focus on informal sector workers or migrant workers. Just one group, on ‘Economic and Welfare Measures, has the Labour Secretary as a member. Each of these empowered committees was given one week to submit their recommendations.

By the time they were formed, the migrant workers had already taken to the national highways.

Indeed, the Status Report of the Home Ministry on 31 March expresses utter bewilderment at the reverse migration, believing that the migrants were well taken care of through various government welfare schemes. The Report’s bureaucratic wisdom suggests that the behaviour of migrant workers was essentially irrational. After all, it claimed, “Their daily needs were being taken care of wherever they were working, and the daily needs of their family members were being taken care of in their respective villages.”

How Home Ministry ‘Shifted Blame’ For the Human Catastrophe

The Home Ministry sought to subsequently shift blame for the human catastrophe by accusing ‘fake news’ about the lockdown. If the reference was to the speculation that that the lockdown may exceed 21 days, then they have been proved correct by subsequent events. In several parts of the country, the lockdown has entered the third month.

The reasons currently advanced by the Home Minister for why the government stalled the initial return of migrant workers, are completely different from those his ministry gave to the Supreme Court.

Shah claims this was to give time to their home states for building healthcare capacity for an anticipated growth in infections. The Home Secretary’s report to the Supreme Court, however, explains that the government restricted worker movement – to prevent them from carrying infection to the rural population “which has remained untouched so far”.

