Why am I being singled out? Questions Mika Singh on his ban

After apologising for his performance in Pakistan, Bollywood singer Mika Singh claimed that he is being targeted. Mika Singh questioned other Bollywood singers who performed in Pakistan in last months. "Few months ago Neha Kakkar, Sonu Nigam did a show. Why did not you say anything then? Why am I being singled out? Is it that you'll ask me and it'll make news?," Mika Singh said during a press conference in Mumbai. Earlier, the All India Cine Workers Association (AICWA) issued an official notice seeking a ban on singer Mika Singh after his performance in Pakistan amidst ongoing Indo-Pak tension.