Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi on Wednesday said that submissions in the Ram Janmabhoomi-Babri Masjid land dispute case are likely to be completed by October 18. While speaking to ANI, BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain said, "No delay will happen on Ayodhya case now. This is the time for the judgement, whole country wants this decision to come as soon as possible. The decision of the SC will be accepted by everyone."