Whoa! Rapper Nicki Minaj has secretly been sending money to a village in India

Rapper Nicki Minaj continues her charitable streak and the latest one to be helped by the lady is India. Yes, you heard that right. The self-proclaimed generous queen has been secretly sending money to an unnamed village in India for the last few years, to help its residents gain access to clean water, basic education and technology. The 34-year-old shared a short video on Instagram in which a man shows off a newly-installed hand pump in the village. "This is the kind of thing that makes me feel the most proud. The money I've sent to this village in India for the last couple years (via my Pastor Lydia Sloley), has gotten them a computer centre, a tailoring institute, a reading program and two water wells," Ms Minaj writes in a caption accompanying the video. "We complain about the most ridiculous little things when some people don't even have clean water. Blessings to India. Our work is far from done," she added. She has also posted two pictures of women wearing sarees and suits with at least two new Singer sewing machines. Earlier this month, Minaj helped few lucky fans by paying off their college loans and offering to pay for stuff they need for college - if they achieved top grades in school.