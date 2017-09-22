Whoa! Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Newton' becomes India's official entry to Oscars 2018

Rajkummar Rao-starrer 'Newton' is India's official entry in the Foreign Language Film category at the Oscars 2018. Rajkummar Rao, who played the lead role in the film, took to his Twitter handle to share the news with his fans. He wrote, "Very happy to share this news that #NEWTON is India's official entry to the #OSCARS this year. Congratulations team." The 90th Academy Awards, presented by Jimmy Kimmel, will take place on March 4, 2018, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles, California. After winning the Jury Prize for Best Film at the Hong Kong International Film Festival, the film is garnering accolades from the critics as well as movie-goers. The political black-comedy revolves around a clerk placed on election duty in a conflict-ridden area of Chhattisgarh and depicts the journey of Newton Kumar, a rookie government clerk on election duty to a Naxal-controlled town in the conflict-ridden jungles of Chhattisgarh. 'Newton' is directed by Amit V Masurkar and also stars Pankaj Tripathi, Anjali Patil, Raghubir Yadav and Sanjay Mishra in a cameo appearance. The film has hit the screens today.