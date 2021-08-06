White Rivers Media Celebrates '9 Years of Passion, Disruption and Impact'

~Hires Industry Experts and Elevates Internal Leadership~ MUMBAI, India, Aug. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- White Rivers Media, an independent integrated digital agency headquartered in Mumbai, celebrated its 9th anniversary today. In the course of its accelerated success, what is one of India's fastest-growing independent agencies took a pit stop to acknowledge the stakeholders - clients, partners, and team members.

At the onset of 2021, the agency rolled out its metamorphosed brand identity and relocated its headquarters to a dynamic workspace sprawling over 15000+ sq. ft. The agency recently onboarded industry experts Darrell Fernandes and Shruti Deora, both as Head of Client Partnerships. The agency also announced elevated roles for internal leadership comprising - Bhushan Kadam, Lizandra Pinto, Megha M, Adrine D'mello, Adarsh Loyal, Prakhar S and Tanish Shah.

The celebrations sum up the agency's remarkable journey from a team of three to a team of 250+ in 9 years.

Shrenik Gandhi, Co-founder and CEO, White Rivers Media, said, 'I would like to thank all our stakeholders, internal and external who have been instrumental in this journey. We have always blended passion and innovation together at our work and will continue to make optimal use of digital mediums. Our vision going forward is to be one of the most disruptive digital marketing agencies that brings tangible results to our diverse clientele.' With multiple national and international acclaims such as Shorty Social Good Awards, Hermes Awards and a 5th consecutive mention in Deloitte Technology's Fast 50 India & Fast 500 APAC already to its credit, White Rivers Media has also earned the title of 'Independent Digital Agency of the year' alongside 60+ other prestigious awards in the past year alone.

During this time, the various mandates that the agency has won are Sony Entertainment Television, realme Dizo, Liberty General Insurance, Times EEC, Reliance Jewels, SonyLIV, Astral Foundation, Universal Pictures India, and Korean Tourism Organization amongst others.

Story continues

Mitesh Kothari, Co-founder and CCO, White Rivers Media, said, 'We are all about being discontent with the status quo. Over these nine years, we have evolved from being a selective solutions partner, to being a truly integrated digital agency. We will continue breaking boundaries of digital communication through our mix of creative and marketing technology solutions that shall keep our clients ahead of the game.' From award-winning campaigns for Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story, to therealme X The Great Khaliviral moment integration and the Astral Foundation's Hiwali Pipeline Project's brand film, the agency not only set new pop cultures in India but also gave back to society via their 'Better World Initiative'.

In the pandemic, the agency's Better World Initiative (BWI), a pro bono creative responsibility program, helped amplify various social causes by NGOs like 'Mumbai Food Project', 'Red is the New Green', 'Hunger Collective' and Sonu Sood's 'Sood Charity Foundation'. A million lives were touched and sustainable support was enabled for the beneficiaries by the agency's strategic marketing efforts.

About White Rivers Media: White Rivers Media is an independent, full-service digital marketing agency, working with some of the leading FMCG and entertainment brands. The team has grown to 250+ people and has won more than 150+ awards for their campaigns for Dream11, Sony Liv's Scam 1992 - The Harshad Mehta story, and more.

Website: www.whiteriversmedia.com Photo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589246/White_Waters_Co_founder_and_CEO.jpg Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1589247/WRM_Logo.jpg PWR PWR