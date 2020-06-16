‘White Lies:’ Nepal on India’s Claims of Offering Talks on Dispute

India and Nepal have hit a stalemate with an official high level dialogue unlikely anytime soon. Rolling the ball into Nepal’s court, India has made it clear that it will be in no hurry to initiate a dialogue amid ongoing tensions over the border dispute.

It is also learnt that the political tempers could have been cooled following a scheduled phone call between Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and KP Sharma Oli on 20 May, but it was called off at the eleventh hour.

Nepal’s House of Representatives adopted the Constitutional Amendment Bill unanimously on Saturday, endorsing the country’s new political map in its national emblem. The Bill is expected to be adopted by the Upper House after discussion on Tuesday and receive the President’s assent to come into effect. The new map incorporates nearly 400 sq kms of Kalapani, Lipulekh and Limpiyadhura as Nepalese territory, including areas claimed by India.

" “This artificial enlargement of claims is not based on historical facts or evidence and is not tenable. It is also violative of our current understanding to hold talks on outstanding boundary issue.”" - MEA spokesperson Anurag Shrivastava said on Saturday

Also Read: ‘Nepal Has to Build Conducive Environment for Talks’: Govt Sources

‘Offered Foreign Secretary-Level Phone Call, Nepal Didn’t Respond’: India

Since then sources in India have claimed that New Delhi was willing to have a dialogue with Kathmandu and the same was offered even right before the amendment was moved in its parliament, but there was no response to the offer of talks.

Sources allege that PM Oli has not spoken the full truth to his country’s lawmakers. “Much before the Bill was tabled in the parliament, we offered foreign secretary-level phone call, video call and also the visits of the two foreign secretaries. However, the Nepalese side did not respond to our offer and then they ended up passing the Bill,” said a source in Delhi.



“We do not know why PM Oli and his government did not tell Nepalese people or parliament about our offer of the talks because we always keep hearing that we never offered FS level virtual conference or even calls. So this was offered,” added the source.





Also Read: ‘Told to Confess I Crossed Border’: Indian Man Released by Nepal

Kathmandu Rejects India’s Claims

However, sources in Kathmandu outrightly rejected India’s claims, calling it as ‘white lies’. In November last year, Nepal protested against the political maps re-issued by India following reorganisation of Jammu Kashmir and Ladakh into two union territories. It raised the red flag this year after Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated a new 75 km long road link in Uttarakhand’s Pitthoragarh from Dharchula to Lipulekh bordering China, aimed at reducing the Kailash Mansarovar Yatra by several days.

The Indian Ambassador to Nepal Vinay Kwatra was summoned by the Foreign Office in a sharp escalation and Kathmandu handed him a diplomatic protest note which also sought for urgent foreign secretary level talks on the border issue.

India in its official response on 9 May said, “Both sides are also in the process of scheduling foreign secretary level talks which will be held once the dates are finalised between the two sides after the two societies and governments have successfully dealt with the challenge of COVID-19 emergency.”

Sources in Kathmandu claim that since then India has not offered any talks – physical or virtual – and is lying about having made a proposal just before the amendment to endorse the new political map was moved in the Nepalese parliament.

Also Read: Nepal Seeks Talks With India As It Tables New Map in Parliament

Did Nepal Clear the Move in an Attempt to Negotiate From a Position of Strength?

However, in what is of crucial importance it is learnt that following Prime Minister Oli’s initiative, Prime Minister Modi was all set to ring him up on 20 May at 4pm. The conversation would have focussed on the broader bilateral ties and COVID-19 cooperation. It would have subsequently stressed on the FS level mechanism to resolve the border dispute. However, when the new political map was published and released by the Nepalese Land Reform Ministry at 2pm that afternoon, the conversation got derailed. Kathmandu was informed by the Indian Prime Minister’s Office after an hour that the scheduled call was being cancelled.

Story continues