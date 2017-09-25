White House defends Trump over NFL row

Washington [USA], September 26 (ANI): The White House on Monday (local time) defended US President Donald Trump's escalating rhetoric with the National Football League (NFL) over players taking a knee during the national anthem before their Sunday games to protest the perceived social injustices.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders, in a briefing, said , "This isn't about the president being against anyone, this is about the president and millions of Americans being for something, being for honoring our flag, honoring our national anthem, and honoring the men and women who fought to defend it."

On Trump labeling the NFL players, who kneel during the anthem as "sons of bitches" who should be fired, Sanders declined justifying the use of Trump's choice of words and said, " I think that it's always appropriate for the president of the United States to defend our flag, to defend our national anthem , and to defend the men and women who fought and died to defend it."

Lately, the President has strongly lambasted the players, their fans and the NFL.

He also called on fans to boycott games "until players stop disrespecting our country. (ANI)