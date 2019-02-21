While world stands in solidarity with govt, Congress' attitude displays its true colours: RS Prasad

While addressing a press conference Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad accused Congress for not standing with the Government over Pulwama terror attack he said, "After maintaining the facade of standing with the government and the armed forces for the last five years the true colours of congress party has appeared today when the entire world is passing resolution standing firmly with India and the moral of the armed forces is sky high at that very critical moment true face of the congress party appears seeking to weaken the moral of the country."