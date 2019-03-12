While India is uniting world against Masood Azhar, Rahul Gandhi is showering praise on him: RS Prasad

Union Information Technology Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad on Tuesday criticised Congress president Rahul Gandhi over latter's 'Masood Azhar Ji' remark and said while India is uniting the world in order to list Masood Azhar a United Nations-designated terrorist, Rahul is showering praise on the Pakistani terrorist. Prasad also attacked the Congress for defending Gandhi's remark by saying that one should not use satire when it comes to matter of terrorism.