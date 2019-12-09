Whether it's for feature film or brand, my job as storyteller won't change: Rana Daggubati

Bollywood actor Rana Daggubati launched a market access programme which is focused on accelerating the business growth of consumer brand startups in India. While speaking to ANI in an exclusive interview, Rana Daggubati said, "For me telling a story is my job so whether it is for a feature film or a brand, my job of telling a story doesn't change." "My movie 'Haathi Mere Saathi' is a three language film which will be out in coming summer season," he added.