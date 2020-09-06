Where's The Rainbow in NEP? Queer Activists Explain What's Missing in 'Gender Inclusive' Policy

A total of 25 transgender students cleared 10th and 12th CBSE board examinations this year, but the recently released National Education Policy neglects the need of sex education in India, although it aims to create a ‘gender inclusive’ education for girls as well as transgender students.

A ‘Gender-Inclusion Fund’, to build the nation’s capacity in providing quality and equitable education, has also been planned. According to the NEP 2020, the fund will be available to states to implement priorities determined by the central government critical for assisting women and girls and transgender students in gaining access to education.

However, Dr Aqsa Shaikh, a transwoman and an Associate Professor of Community Medicine at HIMSR, Jamia Hamdard, Delhi, believes that it is all 'superfluous'. "The interests of transgender students have been neglected for decades. It’s good that the NEP is being revised after 34 years; we at least have a mention of the inclusion of transgender students into school education. However, it all appears superfluous, notional and we hope this is followed by detailed and definite action plans."

The policy changes, in fact, may just be a stepping stone to a larger conversation on sex and sexuality.

Transgender identities cannot be talked about in isolation. Gender is different from sex, which is again different from sexual orientation and this entire spectrum needs to be understood in the context of education.

"An intersex child can be both transgender and gay. So, to pick only the transgender identity and ignore others including intersex or LGB of the LGBTQIA+ would be sacrilegious," said Aqsa, who is also a doctor.

Are we missing the point of Gender, sex and sexuality education?

Besides the Gender Fund, the policy includes:

"The school curriculum will include, early on, the material on human values such as respect for all persons, empathy, tolerance, human rights, gender equality, non-violence, global citizenship, contribution of culture in sustainable development and sustainable lifestyle, inclusion, and equity. It would also include more detailed knowledge of various cultures, religions, languages, gender identities etc to sensitise and develop respect for diversity."

Harish Iyer, a well-known Mumbai-based LGBTQIA+ activist said, "Gender travels beyond the binary definitions of male and female and that understanding is deemed to be redundant unless there’s a thorough discussion around sex, sexuality and gender — and that’s what constitutes ‘sex education’."

"They might have gone beyond the binary definitions, but what about the different sexual orientation?" asked Dr Anuttama Banerjee, a consultant psychologist and academic mentor.

Citing examples of queer students who are often subjected to harassment in institutions, Dr Banerjee, who extensively holds workshops and seminars on Gender and Sexuality with various academic bodies, said, "When we talk about just gender inclusion fund, there might be further silence on sex and sexuality. If we don’t incorporate discussion around the same, the understanding of multiple struggles becomes redundant and silent". "I am far more worried about that," she added.

When a child refuses to be gender-conforming, they often face backlash from their own family and peers through verbal abuse and socially ostracization. The space of acceptance, according to experts, is difficult to create unless we talk to children about sex education, rights of genders — beyond the binary terms — which needs to be introduced in age and maturity-appropriate basis, however, in early life.

"Young children and adults, who are exploring their gender and sexuality may not be sure where they lie on the spectrum although it becomes fluid over time and situations. Without a nuanced understanding of this, one cannot provide reforms for gender-inclusive school education," said Aqsa.

Nikhil Saldanhal, former sex and gender educator, said that the policy may look promising, but it doesn't have checks and balances in place. Saldanhal said that the groundwork needs to start with research on what is not happening and then specifying them, rather than having fluid recommendations.

India needs a lot of research that will bring forth the daily battles fought by children from the LQBTQ+ or transgender community and a timely intervention in institutions — gender and sexual education — makes it more effective.

