Where do we go from here? India should consider digital registration, inter-state welfare schemes for migrant workers' social security

While the Atma Nirbhar Bharat welfare measures for migrant workers are steps in the right direction, issues relating to the delivery of benefits remain unaddressed. Creation of a robust registration system, overcoming state level domicile restrictions and a larger policy framework that can address the social security needs of all informal workers are some of the major steps needed.

India's development story is deeply connected with migration. More than 455 million internal migrants work in sectors such as construction, hospitality and manufacturing around the country. Internal migration for work, especially from rural to urban areas, positively impacts low-income households, and benefits both the regions people migrate from and towards. However, as the COVID-19 crisis has shown in stark detail, internal migrants have been left out of India's social security net.

File image of migrant workers and their families gathered at Dharavi slum in Mumbai. AP More

File image of migrant workers and their families gathered at Dharavi slum in Mumbai. AP

While there have been positive steps by the government to provide relief to migrant workers, including the decision to provide rations at site and to release funds under the Building and Other Construction Workers (BOCW) Act, the authors would like to emphasise that this is not enough. There are larger issues regarding the delivery architecture for welfare that are still unaddressed.

These concerns have been amplified during the ongoing national lockdown. One rapid assessment survey conducted by Jan Sahas found that most migrant workers had limited or no access to ration and a high incidence of debt distress while lack of access to required documentation limited their access to welfare measures.

India Migration Now and Dvara Research conducted a survey of migrant construction workers in Thane in April this year, and found that more than two-thirds were not able to access benefits under Building and Other Construction Workers Act 1996 (BOCW). The recent notification released by the Delhi Government has noted difficulty in identifying and delivering rations to non-PDS beneficiaries further highlights the need to reconsider the approach for delivering welfare.

Two specific issues arise with respect to seasonal migrant workers in India. First, welfare schemes in India are based on the domicile of a household. Seasonal migrant workers are rarely able to access welfare measures in the destination states.

The benefits of Central Government schemes are often relayed to citizens through state or local governments, which can make them available only to their permanent residents or "domiciles". In such a situation, interstate migrant workers lose their entitlements when they cross the borders of their native states. Migrant workers are typically engaged as short-term wage workers in the informal sector.

Second, the larger concern is that the informal sector accounts for three-quarters of the Indian workforce, but lacks any formal social protection from the state.

Neither the Inter-State Migrant Workers (ISMW) Act, 1979, nor the Unorganised Workers Social Security Act, 2008, have any specific provisions on social security for migrant workers.

Instead, social security is the subject matter of ad hoc schemes at the discretion of the government. This has been retained in the proposed Code on Social Security Bill, 2019.

The current crisis has highlighted the need for setting in place a social security system for migrant workers. There are three ways to overcome this issue: firstly, destination states must implement enrolment protocols to include short term migrant workers into existing welfare mechanisms. One successful example of this is in Kerala, which has implemented migrant-specific labour welfare schemes, health provisions and child policies.

Kerala has even issued alternative identity cards for education and welfare services to its "guest workers". In fact, the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Labour has recommended that the Labour Codes make special provisions for migrant labour, "as has been done by the State Government of Kerala".