Whenever Rahul raises things like 'chor, chori,' public gave him befitting reply: FM Sitharaman

On being asked about the Rahul Gandhi's tweet on RBI, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on August 27 said, "Whenever Rahul Gandhi raises things like 'chor, chori,' one thing comes to my mind, he tried his best 'chor, chor, chori,' but public gave him befitting reply. What's the point of using the same words again?" Earlier, Rahul made lacerating comments against the government after the Reserve Bank of India approved a record Rs. 1.76 lakh crore payout to it. A move that he alleged was the same as "stealing from the RBI".