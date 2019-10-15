Whenever country is happy, Congress turns negative: PM Modi on Rafale handover

Ahead of the assembly elections in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on October 15 continued his public rallies in the state, and while addressing a public rally in Kurukshetra city, he took a pot shot at the Congress party over the Rafale planes by saying that the handing over of first Rafale fighter jet to India brought happiness to countrymen but Congress turned negative on it, "The main opposition party turns negative whenever the entire country is happy," PM said. "On Dussehra, 1st Rafale fighter jet was handed over to India in France. Didn't it bring happiness to you? We are proud and happy that our country is becoming stronger but I don't know why Congress turns negative whenever the entire country is happy," said PM Modi. Assembly elections will be held in Haryana and Maharashtra on October 21 and the results will be announced on October 24.