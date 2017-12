A wheelchair bound man, Kaushik Majumdar have claimed that he was not allowed to board an Air India flight from Bangalore to Kolkata on December 17. Majumdar alleged that it was due to his battery-operated wheelchair. Talking to ANI he said that the airport authorities were insisting him to remove the wires from the wheelchair's battery to board the flight but Majumdar refused it as it could only be done by an expert.