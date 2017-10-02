Wheelchair-bound man called 'Pakistani' for not standing up during national anthem

A wheelchair-bound man, was allegedly abused and termed as a 'Pakistani' by two men for not standing up while the national anthem was being played before the film's screening at a multiplex in Assam's Guwahati. The victim, identified as Arman Ali, said he will take up the matter with the concerned people and will also pen down a letter to the Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra. Ali is the executive director of Sishu Sarthi, an NGO working for empowerment of disabled people. In April, the SC had exempted the categories of disabled persons from standing during the national anthem before screening of a film.