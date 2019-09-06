WHATTT? A Delhi restaurant offers 'Article 370 Thali' for J&K residents

A Delhi restaurant has named its 28-dish food platter after the controversial Article 370 following the Indian government's revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir. The restaurant named Ardor 2.1 in New Delhi's Connaught Place has come up with a creative idea on serving its customers with the Article 370 Thali (United India Thali) that will be served for lunch and dinner. The platter consists of 28 delicacies from all around the Indian states, offering both vegetarian and non-vegetarian menu.