What's Javelin Throw, The Sport That Brought India's First Olympic Gold In Athletics?

Indian athlete Neeraj Chopra made history as he won the first Olympic gold in athletics for India in Tokyo Olympics 2021. While netizens were ecstatic about the win, many were honest enough to admit that they know nothing about the sport that brought India its first gold in this sporting event.

It appears that Javelin Throw is as old as the games itself. It was part of the pentathlon in the ancient Greek Olympics. According to World Athletics, an international governing body for athletics, “Javelin Throw is an event in which athletes throw a metal-tipped javelin as far as possible. It requires a combination of strength, power, timing, co-ordination precision and timing. The athlete must hold the javelin by its corded grip with his or her little finger closest to the tip of the implement. The men’s javelin must weigh at least 800g and be 2.6m-2.7m long while the women’s javelin must weigh 600g and be 2.2m-2.3m long.”

Javelin throw was included in Olympics in 1908. Traditionally, Scandinavian athletes have been acing this game. The first national championship for Javelin Throw was held in Sweden. The Czech athlete Jan Zelezny is regarded as the finest make javelin thrower in history. He won a hat-trick of Olympic titles from 1992-2000 and set the world record of 98.48m in 1996.

Throwing light on the factors crucial for peak performance in this sport, a paper titled “Biomechanical factors critical for performance in the men’s javelin throw” published by National Center for Biotechnology Information noted: “In this sport, the objective is to throw as far as possible. Compared with most other throwing implements, the javelin is relatively aerodynamic. Even so, the most important release parameter is still the release speed. Maximising this parameter gives the athlete the best chance of attaining success in the event. For an elite thrower, as much as 70% of the release speed of the javelin is developed in the last 0.1 second.”

Neeraj, the 23-year-old farmer’s son from Khandra village near Panipat in Haryana, produced the second throw of 87.58m in the finals to stun the athletics world and end India’s 100-year wait for a track and field medal in the Olympics.

