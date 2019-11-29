Do whatever you want: Rahul Gandhi to BJP on calling Pragya Thakur 'terrorist'

Congress Leader and MP Rahul Gandhi on November 29 reacted on BJP MP Nishikant Dubey demanding to bring privilege motion against him for calling BJP MP Pragya Singh Thakur a 'terrorist'. He replied to Dubey by saying, "Do it. Do whatever you want to. I have clarified my position." Recently, Rahul Gandhi slammed Pragya Thakur on praising Mahatma Gandhi's assassin Godse in Lok Sabha, he took to twitter and wrote, "Terrorist Pragya calls terrorist Godse, a patriot. A sad day, in the history of India's Parliament."