What The Death Of A Star Taught Me About Our Pathetic Social Media Lives

We are all guilty of an addiction - social media.

The news app on my phone informs me that Sridevi’s mortal remains have reached India. News that doesn’t matter to me personally, but trivial details of which are inescapable on social media. My timeline is flooded with screenshots from the horrendous way broadcasters are dealing with this, with a reporter going so far as to get into a bathtub to recreate how she might have died. They are doing to Journalism what Jared Leto did to method acting in Suicide Squad. Killing it.

Before Sridevi it was Madhu, the adivasi man beaten to death in Kerala, who was the star for a day on our timelines. That now feels like a distant memory, as does Nirav Modi who ran away with 11,500 crores. We are all starved for our 15 minutes of fame, even if that means basking in the glory of somebody else’s fame.

Jokes in bad taste. Image source: Facebook.com

Most of social media is up in arms about the way the news is covering Sridevi’s death, but by showing outrage on social media we are just playing into the media’s hands where they get more eyeballs. And someone like me who tries not to watch the awful reporting on news channels is forced to become aware of what’s going on. What’s more annoying is people are outraging for selfish reasons, not because they have a personal stake in the matter, but for ‘likes’ on their post. Another hit of the drug we are all collectively addicted too.

My urge to ween myself off it has become stronger than ever.

‘So You’ve Been Publicly Shamed’

My mom has made steak for dinner but before I eat a piece I have to click a picture and post it simultaneously on Facebook and Instagram. Facebook thanks me for having shared regularly for the last two weeks. I’m constantly checking on my phone if the photo has got any likes or comments during the meal. I spend hours on end scrolling the feeds lest I miss something, a meme or a post. Even when I’m trying to sleep I might just pick up the phone and watch a few Instagram stories or take meaningless Facebook quizzes that tell you what you will do when the world ends or how you will die or who is in love with you, the blue light of the screen putting off my sleep cycle by another few minutes. I’m a funny guy. I have to show it.

