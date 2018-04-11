What Makes Salman Khan The Biggest Superstar The Country Has Seen?

Please read without hysteria.

I have never been a fan of Salman Khan.

I neither hated nor loved the man - mostly ambivalent to the Brotherhood of Bhai all through my life. Except for the phase when I had the Tere Naam hairstyle, I have had no real connection.

But I am fascinated by celebrity culture, and decided to follow him on social media in the last few weeks. I noticed something astonishing - Salman Khan commands absolute love and adoration from his fans. And at a scale that nobody else in the nation can claim to.

Bhai is never alone. Image source: twitter.com

Modi has a legion of followers who are willing to fight for him. Rajinikanth commands reverence and devotion. But Bhai?s comments are not hateful - like with Modi, there isn?t hatred for an enemy - the comments are just outpourings of love. Not just from men, but women, children and older people too. It made me wonder if we were all missing a trick. Perhaps there is more to the man than the MTV Fully Faltoo spoof that plays in our heads when his name crops up. For you might admire or detest the person, there is something he is doing that nobody else is doing.

As someone who worked in advertising, I find Salman Khan?s positioning strange. Most actors are told by PR houses to target a certain kind of audience - diaspora, children, women, youngsters - pies are cut out from the cake and distributed. But these rules are like pedestrians on the footpath for Bhai. Salman Khan hosts TV shows on prime time, and makes movies with Yash Raj. He is the highest paid actor in Bollywood, and yet endorses brands like Relaxo chappal and Revital tablets. Unlike his other two counterparts, he does not cater to any segment in particular. His endorsements are a strange concoction, and so are his political affiliations. He will fly kites with Modi but endorse a Congress candidate. Bhai does what he pleases, as reflected in his movie - Maine PR Kyun Kiya?

Being Bhai. mage source: wallpaperpicturephoto.com

I always thought of Being Human as this vague organisation that helps Bhai sell tight T-shirts. But it was only when I looked up the foundation did I find that the organisation does a considerable amount of charitable work - from free education to healthcare, from relief missions to rare surgeries.

