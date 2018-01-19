What It Is Like To Be A Bangladeshi Immigrant In India

I’ve grown up an Indian, but never been accepted as such.

Born to Bangladeshi immigrant parents, I grew up in the small town of Silchar, southwest of Assam’s capital, Guwahati. My maa and babu taught me the language they grew up speaking: Sylheti. My grandparents, both paternal and maternal, are from the Sylhet district of Bangladesh and had fled to India to escape the religious holocaust.

On February 23, 1991, the day I stepped into this unforgiving world, my fate was sealed. As a child, I did not get why a frown would appear on my friends mother’s faces every time she saw them playing with me. But as I grew up reality dawned on me, and I realised that if you speak in your mother tongue—particularly one that’s weird to others—you will attract unwanted attention, coupled with incessant bullying and ridicule.

With my ‘maa’ and sister

Now Silchar is home to many immigrants, but most of them have adapted to the West Bengal way of life, either completely or partially. They have shunned their place of origin, which includes giving up on the language completely. My family hasn’t, and it made me and a handful of others like me, outcasts. There were times I almost apologised for not being able to perfect my Bangla and broke down for speaking in my thick Sylheti accent.

“Why did you not train me to speak Bangla like most of my friends?” my teenage self would often ask my parents, fuming as I battled with my insecurities.

“Because that’s not who we are,” would always be my mother’s reply.

Shillong, where I did my Bachelor’s from, calmed my nerves and served as a breather from all the taunts and racial slurs. Nobody cared why I struggled to pronounce ‘photography’ or why my 'accommodation’ sounded different from theirs. I was laughing freely, singing aloud, dancing to regional music and striking up conversations with confidence. During these three years, I found myself.

Runner-up at a beauty pageant

But the fact that this new easily offended, hyper-nationalistic India is hostile towards North-Easterns only made matters worse. If being a Bangladeshi’s offspring was not bad enough, being a North-Easterner was even worse and unacceptable for some. NE, to the intolerant lot is a land of foreigners whom they very snobbishly, and in a disgusting tone, love to brand as the ‘Chi***’.

Story Continues