What Does It Take To Scare A Biker? A Few Bumps In The Night, Apparently

There’s no such thing as ghosts, there’s no such thing as ghosts, there’s no such…

How do you deal with life and all of the bouncers and googlies she throws at you? I run away… when the going gets tough, I get going… to far away places on my bike. There’s no better way, in my opinion, to help you get some perspective than on a bike. Almost every bike trip I’ve made has helped me understand how trivial most of my problems back home are.



One of my favourite biking routes is through the valleys of Himachal. The surprises around every bend - flowers abloom, little waterfalls, quaint villages - lure me there. The last time I visited (and maybe the last time I will ever visit) was during the monsoons last year.



My biker bud, Shubhi, and I cut through the dense jungles, sanctuaries, and thick monsoon fog of Western Himachal Pradesh. Along the way, we stayed at the different jungle lodges and huts that dot the highway. Most of these stays are inconsequential – nothing to write home about, just a place for your head for the night; but some of them… they leave a mark.

Biker buds

We reached the booking office of an old English row of cottages now serving as a guest houses for travellers like Shubhi and me. We climbed up a flight of stairs, every step raised at an uneven height, to an office shut behind an ‘Under Renovation’ sign. I called out to check if someone could hear me, but in vain. Just as I was about to exit, a man wearing a monkey-cap jumped out at us, from nowhere! He apologised for the condition of the Booking Office and led me to a small concrete structure which was the manager’s make-shift one for now.. He helped us through the check-in procedure swiftly and assured me of all help and service we would require during our stay.

The cottage we had booked was at the farthest end of the meadow, a kilometre and half away from the booking office. We walked briskly, following the bell boy, who very skilfully carried much of our luggage. As we approached the cottage, it all seemed unreal – the fairy-tale cottage with a thick forest behind, chirps and songs of birds unseen, lofty snow-clad mountains and greenery you can only dream of!

Hardly a fairy tale cottage!

The caretaker of the cottage lived right behind and came to welcome us. He said he would be the one serving us our meals and to call him for any assistance. Since there was no intercom or phone in the cottage, he gave us his mobile number and left us for the afternoon. As I got busy clicking pictures of birds, Shubhi was unpacking her stuff. We set out to explore the place, made friends with the locals, ate corn and returned back to our cottage just in time for our evening tea.

