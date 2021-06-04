Right Whales of North Atlantic Found to be Shrinking in Size, Experts Blame Fishing

North Atlantic whales born today are up to a metre (3ft 3 inches) shorter than those born 30 years ago, and fishing could be to blame, a new study revealed. They are one of the world’s most endangered whale species and, despite being largely protected from hunting, populations are well below what they once were. Early in the 20th century it is thought there were about 5,000 North Atlantic right whales in the world, dropping to 100 by 1980 and since risen to about 365 today.

Using aerial photogrammetry measurements collected from aircraft and remotely operated drones over a 20-year period, the team from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in California studied their body length. North Atlantic right whales have reduced in size by about a metre since the 1980s, when aerial tracking began, say scientists involved in the project.

The team believe that becoming entangled in fishing gear, changes in prey distribution and other human activities have led to the shorter whales, through a combination of stress on the mother and food shortages. The new study, published in the journal Current Biology, suggests that, in addition to smaller population sizes, those whales that survive are struggling.

They found a significant reduction in the length of whales born today, when compared to those born in the 1980s and 1990s, up to 40 years ago.

Study author, Dr Joshua Stewart, from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) in La Jolla, California, said: this decline, of about seven per cent, is just an average and in some extreme cases young whales are several metres shorter than expected. ‘Major impacts on life history like this have been documented in heavily exploited commercial species, especially fishes, but to our knowledge this is the first time these kinds of impacts are being recorded in a large mammal.’

Dr Stewart and his colleagues wanted to document the challenges faced by right whales as indicated by changes in their life history characteristics, including size. They took to the skies, studying images captured by drones and aircraft over the past 20 years and searched for any changes in the body lenght. These whales can reach over 14 metres (45ft) long, but those born more recently have been closer to 10 metres (32ft).

Dr John Durban, of Oregon State University, also involved in the research, said they were able to build on work using conventional aircraft in the early 2000s to study the whales. In recent years they adopted drone technology, allowing them to extend observation times and locations.

‘In both cases, we were able to measure whales by flying a camera high above them, essentially giving them a health check without them knowing we were there.’

The researchers sad that the whales were an ‘ideal’ case study because they’ve been monitored consistently since the 1980s, with individual-level information on age and size and detailed records of attached-gear entanglements.

