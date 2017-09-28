WFI provisionally suspends coach Kripa Shanker Patel over `objectionable` social media post

New Delhi [India], Sept 28 (ANI): The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) has provisionally suspended its coach Kripa Shanker Patel for equating the governing body to a `mule` in his social media post.

Confirming the news, WFI Assistant Secretary Vinod Tomar told ANI that the coach would remain suspended till the disciplinary committee takes the final call on his post.

Earlier this month, Arjuna awardee Patel had said that the United World Wrestling tweaked some important rules in wrestling but WFI has failed to endorse them wholly.

WFI objected on Patel's social media posts relating to the upcoming National Senior Wrestling Competition which would be held November 15 to 18.

Following his `objectionable` comments, WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh issued a show cause notice on Patel asking why he should not be banned for six years for the post.(ANI)