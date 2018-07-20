WFI president appointed Chef de Mission for Asiad

New Delhi, July 20 (IANS) Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) President Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh has been appointed Chef de Mission (CDM) for the upcoming 18th Asian Games in Jakarta-Palembang, that run from August 18 to September 2, the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) announced on Friday.

Along with the CDM, four deputy Chefs de Mission have also been appointed to lead the contingent's participation in the 2018 edition.

The names of the four deputy Chefs de Mission are Raj Kumar Sacheti, Satyavrat Sheoran, Balbir Singh Kushwaha and Dev Kumar Singh.

Congratulating the CDM and deputy CDMs, IOA Secretary General Rajeev Mehta said: "I would like to congratulate the Chef de Mission and the deputy Chef de Missions on their appointment for the 18th Asian Games Jakarta-Palembang 2018."

"I'm sure their able guidance and leadership will ensure good management of the contingent in Indonesia during the Games. Our good wishes to the entire Indian contingent for the event," he added.

--IANS

