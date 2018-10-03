WFE appoints NSE's Vikram Limaye as Chairman of Working Committee

Mumbai, Oct 3 (IANS) National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) Managing Director and CEO Vikram Limaye has been appointed as Chairman of the Working Committee (WoCo) and Director on the Board of the World Federation of Exchanges (WFE).

According to a NSE statement on Wednesday, the appointment was made at the 58th General Assembly and Annual Meeting of WEF in Athens, Greece.

Established in 1961, the WFE is the global industry association for exchanges and clearing houses. Headquartered in London, it represents over 200 market infrastructure providers, including standalone CCPs (Central Counterparties) that are not part of exchange groups.

--IANS

