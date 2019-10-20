We've relaxed rules to obtain Overseas Citizen of India cards: President Kovind in Manila

President Ram Nath Kovind attended Indian community reception on October 20. While speaking at the reception President Kovind said that we have relaxed rules for you to obtain OCI cards. "India is deeply committed to strengthen its bond with the diaspora. We have relaxed rules for you to obtain Overseas Citizen of India (OCI) cards. Embassy will begin printing of passports here to reduce time taken for issuance of new passport," said, President Kovind