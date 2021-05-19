Western Railways invites applications for 3,591 apprentice posts fro 25 May, apply on rrc-wr.com

The Railway Recruitment Cell (RRC) of Western Railways (WR) has announced 3,591 vacancies for Apprentice at various divisions. Those who are interested can submit their applications from 25 May from 11 am onwards. The last date to apply is 24 June till 5 pm. Aspirants can submit their applications by visiting the official website https://www.rrc-wr.com/.

Once the registration window opens, aspirants can follow these steps to apply:

- Go to https://www.rrc-wr.com/ on 25 May or a later date

- On the homepage, click on the application link

- Fill in all the required personal details. It is mandatory to fill the Aadhaar number

- Candidates can select only one division or workshop of their choice

- Upload all the relevant documents and pay the fee

- Verify the information and submit the form

- Save a copy. Take a printout of the form

Candidates who have been trained in Railway establishments and have a National Apprenticeship Certificate (NAC) will be given preference in filling up to 20 percent vacancies on qualifying the requisite norms notified by the authorities.

Age criteria:

A candidate must be at least 15 years and a maximum of 24 years of age. The upper age limit for SC/ST candidates can be relaxed by 5 years and 3 years for OBC applicants. For Persons with Disability (PWD) and ex-servicemen, the upper age limit is relaxed by 10 years.

Essential qualifications:

- A candidate must have passed the matriculation or Class 10 exams from a recognised university

- He/She must have scored a minimum of 50 percent marks in aggregate

- For some of the divisions, an ITI certificate is compulsory. Candidates are advised to go through the official notification before applying

- Those who are waiting for their SSC or ITI results are not eligible to apply.

Selection process:

Applicants will be selected on the basis of the average of their matriculation and ITI numbers. Both of them will be given equal weightage. There will be no written test or viva.

