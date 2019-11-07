Western disturbance main reason behind weather change in Delhi-NCR: IMD

While speaking to ANI on weather change, Scientist of India Meteorological Department-Delhi, Kuldeep Srivastava said, "Western disturbance main reason behind change in weather in Delhi-NCR. Light showers in Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and JandK are attributed to the Cyclone Maha remnants. The cyclone has weakened already, only remnants are left." "Drastic improvement in air quality will only be observed in the case of heavy rains. Light showers and drizzles won't better the air quality much," he added.