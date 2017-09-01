Western Australia's Dy. Premier meets AP CM to strengthen ties in areas of mining,agriculture

Deputy Premier of Western Australia Roger Cook met Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu and other key Andhra Pradesh Ministers in Amaravati. During the meeting, CM Naidu and Deputy Premier Cook announced the formalisation of a number of partnerships in the areas of education, mining, geology, road safety, and professional development cooperation. Chief Minister Naidu and Deputy Premier Cook also agreed on the importance of finalising an agreement between Curtin University and partners in Andhra Pradesh to establish a world-class Mining Institute in the state. The two leaders witnessed the signing of an articulation agreement between Acharya Nagarjuna University and Curtin University, under which students can receive advanced standing for studies at Acharya Nagarjuna University on beginning a new course at Curtin University. The two leaders also witnessed the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the Andhra Pradesh Department of Roads and Transport and Western Australian company KSI Global, under which its unique roller safety barriers will be trialled on a notorious 'black spot' on the road to Tirupati temple. Deputy Premier Cook is in India on one-week trip, as part of the Federal Government's Australia Business Week in India (ABWI) initiative promoting Australian capabilities and investment opportunities.