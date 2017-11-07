West Indies tour to Pakistan may be postponed

Karachi [Pakistan], Nov 7 (ANI): The West Indies cricket team's tour to Pakistan to play a three-match T20 series this month is likely to be postponed due to adverse weather in Lahore.

"Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and the West Indies Cricket Board had agreed that West Indies will tour Pakistan in November, but now it is unlikely to happen because of the smog and some other reasons," a PCB official was quoted, as saying by the Dawn.

Another reason cited by the PCB for the postponement of the bilateral T20 series is the commitment of major Caribbean players to the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL).

The official also informed that the meteorological department has given no assurances about when the smog will dissipate.

He added that both boards are now looking for other possible dates. (ANI)