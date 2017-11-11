West Indies Tour to Pakistan Gets a New Schedule

In what will also clear any doubts about the tour happening or not is a five-year deal that the two cricket boards have signed.

New Delhi: West Indies will now travel to Pakistan for a three-match T20 international series in March of 2018. The tour was to take place in November of 2017 but was postponed because of weather conditions in the country that were not deemed appropriate. In what will also clear any doubts about the tour happening or not is a five-year deal that the two cricket boards have signed.

Confirming the news, Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Najam Sethi said that it has signed an agreement with Cricket West Indies (CWI) under which the two sides would play a T20I series each year in Pakistan and in USA for the next five years. Sethi also confirmed that the proposed West Indies’ tour to Pakistan has also been rescheduled to March next year, which will be first of the series agreed between the two boards.

“There were talks to play the series in November, but due to unforeseen weather, we didn’t take a risk so we will start our first series from March next year followed by the one in the USA,” ESPNcricinfo quoted Sethi, as saying.

“From then onwards, they will keep coming to Pakistan for the next five years and we will reciprocate by playing in the USA. But the series we will play in the USA will be a tri-series with the third team to be decided later,” he added. (With ANI inputs)