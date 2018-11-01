West Indies opt to bat in 5th ODI

Thiruvananthapuram, Nov 1 (IANS) West Indies captain Jason Holder won the toss and decided to bat in the fifth and final One-Day International (ODI) against India here on Thursday.

India are leading the series 2-1 thanks to their victories in the first and fourth matches.

The second match ended in an exciting draw while the visitors outplayed India in the third ODI to claim their first victory of the tour.

West Indies made two changes to their playing XI with Devendra Bishoo replacing Ashley Nurse who has been ruled out of the rest of the tour. Chanderpaul Hemraj has been replaced by Oshane Thomas.

The Indians have decided to go ahead with an unchanged combination.

Teams:

India: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli(c), Ambati Rayudu, Mahendra Singh Dhoni(w), Kedar Jadhav, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, K Khaleel Ahmed, Jasprit Bumrah.

West Indies: Kieran Powell, Shai Hope(w), Marlon Samuels, Shimron Hetmyer, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder(c), Fabian Allen, Devendra Bishoo, Keemo Paul, Kemar Roach, Oshane Thomas.

