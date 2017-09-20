West Indies' Brathwaite cleared to bowl in international cricket

Dubai, Sep 20 (IANS) West Indies all-rounder Kraigg Brathwaite, reported for suspected bowling action during the first Test against England at Edgbaston last month, has been cleared by the International Cricket Council (ICC).

"At the assessment, it was revealed that the amount of elbow extension in all of Brathwaite's deliveries was well within the 15-degree level of tolerance permitted under the ICC regulations," ICC said in a statement on Wednesday.

The first Test against England was played from August 17 to 19 and the independent assessment on Brathwaite's suspected bowling action was performed at the Loughborough testing centre in England on August 31.

The 24-year-old has picked up 12 wickets in Tests, including a six-wicket haul against Sri Lanka in 2015.

--IANS

