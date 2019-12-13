West Indies bowling coach lauds Virat's devotion towards cricket

Ahead of the ODI matches against India, West Indies bowling coach Roddy Estwick on December 13 held a press conference in Chennai. While addressing the mediapersons, Estwick hailed the Indian Skipper Virat Kohli's hard work and his dedication towards cricket. He said, "You got a benchmark like Virat Kohli, somebody who you see in the gym, who work very hard and once our players can learn from players like that, then we got a chance, without hard work there is no success." Estwick said that hard work is boring but it gives you success.