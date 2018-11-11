West Indies to bat in 3rd T20I vs India

Chennai, Nov 11 (IANS) West Indies won the toss and elected to bat in the third and final Twenty20 International match against India at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Sunday.

West Indies are playing with the unchanged team while India made two changes to the team, bringing in Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar in place of Kuldeep Yadav and Jasprit Bumrah.

India: Rohit Sharma(captain), Shikhar Dhawan, Rishabh Pant, Lokesh Rahul, Manish Pandey, Dinesh Karthik(wk), Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, K Khaleel Ahmed, Yuzvendra Chahal.

West Indies: Shai Hope, Shimron Hetmyer, Darren Bravo, Denesh Ramdin(wk), Nicholas Pooran, Kieron Pollard, Carlos Brathwaite(captain), Fabian Allen, Keemo Paul, Khary Pierre, Oshane Thomas.

